From: John Welte

In Kiruna (Sweden) there is a massive onset of winter at the end of September. © Ross Hays/Facebook

It’s unbelievable: While in Germany yesterday the bathing lakes were in demand with temperatures of up to 29 degrees, there was snow chaos in the north of Sweden – earlier than ever in 93 years.

Kiruna – It makes your heart feel frosty: In the north, Santa Claus can harness his reindeer for sleigh training: In Swedish Lapland, the residents of the ore mining town of Kiruna (17,000 inhabitants) were surprised by a thick blanket of 38 centimeters of snow on Wednesday. According to the Swedish weather agency SMHI, this was the highest value for a September 20th since 1932. And it continued to snow.

The result was that many streets were noisy wetteronline.at not cleared, so bus traffic had to be almost completely stopped. School children were also affected. One of the reasons the snow was not cleared was because the contracts with the clearing services for this winter had not yet come into force.

Many drivers were also caught off guard by the onset of winter because they were still driving with summer tires. The Kiruna municipality called on locals to stay at home if possible. Home office makes this possible for many people.

The snow continued to fall on Thursday and temperatures did not climb above freezing during the day.

The Snowfall is associated with a deep depression over central Scandinavia. A lot of precipitation also fell south of the low, albeit in the form of rain. This happened on Friday (September 22nd) in Kiruna when the thermometer climbed back to three degrees plus in the early afternoon. The temperatures are now expected to rise again in Lapland, sometimes to double-digit values.

Is this counter-evidence for climate change? Wetteronline writes: “Snowfalls occur from time to time in the north of Scandinavia in September, even if they are usually not that severe.” A drop in the weather is also imminent in Bavaria at the weekend.