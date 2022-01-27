The main opposition party in Greece, Syriza, has filed a motion of no confidence against the conservative government of Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis following the chaos caused by the snowfall in Athens. In the night from Monday to Tuesday 3,500 motorists were stuck in the ring roads surrounding the capital.

“The time has come to leave,” former Premier Alexis Tsipras said in Parliament. “Every extra hour that the government remains in office, four or five Greeks lose their lives” due to the covid, Tsipras added, also accusing the government of not having been able to deal with the pandemic, as well as the snow. “The snow has buried the last illusions that Mitsotakis has the ability to learn from his mistakes and delays and his dramatic ideology,” Tsipras added.

Only today, three days after the snowfall that paralyzed the city, life begins to return to normal. The Attiki Odos that surrounds Athens and connects the city to the Venizelos international airport was reopened only this morning. In the Athens region, still a thousand homes are still without electricity, after the blackout on Monday affected 200,000 homes and shops. Mitsotakis yesterday personally apologized for the government’s inability to handle the emergency. The majority that supports the government, since July 2019, can count on 157 deputies out of 300 in Parliament. The motion is expected to be rejected when it is put to the vote on Sunday, after three days of debate in the courtroom starting tomorrow.