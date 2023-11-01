Snow Chaos | Dangerous driving conditions led to several accidents

Warnings of dangerous or potentially dangerous driving weather are still issued all over Finland, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map.

WEDNESDAY it was a day filled with snow, sleet and rain, and the weather maps were glowing with warnings.

It snowed a lot in a couple of days, for example In Pirkanmaa.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomola reported that on Wednesday the snow accumulation in Tampere was 13 centimeters and in the northern part of Pirkanmaa in Juupajoki 30 centimeters.

Pirkanmaan fire marshal on duty at the situation center of the rescue service Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen said on Wednesday evening that between six in the morning and seven in the evening on Wednesday there have been a total of 34 tasks related to snow and bad driving weather.

Most of the assignments were traffic accidents, for example intersection crashes and tailgating. An estimated seven people from traffic accidents were sent to have their injuries checked.

Traffic accidents occurred on Wednesday in, among others, Akaaa, Valkeakoski, Lempäälä, Tampere, Pirkkala and Mänttä-Vilppula.

However, from the point of view of the rescue service, Wednesday’s driving weather was easier than Tuesday’s. Olkkonen said that although the road surfaces became slippery due to the rain, the snowfall, which was less than predicted, reduced the number of accidents.

The rescue service was also called to the scene in eight cases where a tree fell or was in danger of falling due to the weight of the snow. One of these incidents happened on the highway in Hervanta. Olkkonen said that the rescue service sawed a tree that was in danger of falling, using a lifting platform as help.

On Wednesday morning, a school bus had some sort of accident in Ylöjärvi. According to the Wilma messages seen by Aamulehti, the bus had driven into a ditch. However, the students were not in danger, said the school principal.

Accidents also occurred in other provinces.

For example, in Central Finland, there was a chain crash of four cars on Nelostie in Jyväskylä on Wednesday afternoon, the rescue service of Central Finland said on Wednesday shortly before three in the afternoon. A total of four people were involved in the accident. No one was injured in the accident.

Buses got stuck at the Tampere Keskustori bus terminal on Wednesday afternoon. One bus got stuck at the intersection, which is why at least some of the other buses had to withdraw from their platforms.

Snow caused problems for buses in Tampere Keskustor. Pictures taken from the scene showed how the Nysse bus got stuck while trying to leave Keskustori bus terminal.

The rescue service also had a damage prevention mission in Mänttä-Vilppula at the Vilppula church on Wednesday afternoon. According to initial information from the rescue service, it was snow that had accumulated on the tarpaulins, which caused some kind of danger of collapse. Vilppula church is currently under renovation.

The situation did not cause personal injuries or a dangerous situation, but the rescue service described it as a so-called near-miss situation.