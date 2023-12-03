Home page World

Snow and ice have caused major traffic disruptions in southern Germany. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The first snow chaos this winter ruined many people’s plans: trains stopped in the south and planes stopped taking off. Christmas markets closed and many sporting events were canceled.

Munich – After much chaos on Saturday, the traffic situation in Bavaria became increasingly normal at the end of the weekend. Flight operations at Munich Airport started again on Sunday morning after around 24 hours. However, almost two thirds of the approximately 880 planned flights should still be canceled.

There were also outages at Allgäu Airport in Memmingen and the airport in the Scottish city of Glasgow – there was also a lot of snow in the north-west of England, with chaos on the streets and power outages as a result.

On Sunday, long-distance transport operations in Munich were gradually and sporadically resumed, as a spokeswoman said. It was said that there would still be severe disruptions on Monday. The heavy snowfall on Saturday night largely paralyzed rail traffic in large parts of southern Germany. The fresh snow had piled up dozens of centimeters high in many places.

Helpers worked tirelessly to clear snow from roofs and paths, to provide care to people in need and to clear crashed vehicles from roads. Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) praised the fact that nothing worse happened at the weekend thanks to the work of the emergency services. In the Upper Bavarian districts of Mühldorf am Inn and Starnberg, public schools should largely remain closed on Monday due to road conditions.

Accidents on slippery roads

Above all, but not only in Bavaria, there were numerous accidents on slippery roads at the weekend. Most of them resulted in property damage. Because sheets of ice fell from a bridge there, Autobahn 1 was closed between the Wuppertal-Nord intersection and Wuppertal-Ronsdorf on Saturday evening. No one was hurt, a police spokesman said. The closure was expected to last until Monday morning. A specialist company is removing the ice from the bridge.

Thousands of households without electricity

A number of households in Bayernwerk’s network area were hit hard, as they temporarily had no electricity. According to a spokesman, the focus was on the area around Munich. Trees had fallen onto cables, and some of these were damaged or torn simply by the snow load. On Saturday afternoon it was said that many thousands of households were still affected, and new disruptions were constantly occurring. According to energy suppliers, at least 20,000 households in Austria were still without electricity on Sunday.

Neither football nor basketball

Thousands of sports fans and market visitors were also affected by the snow chaos. FC Bayern Munich’s home game against 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday was canceled. The game is expected to be rescheduled for next year. Munich’s basketball game against Alba Berlin was also canceled on Sunday. Alba said it was impossible for the visiting team to travel to Berlin. It was initially unclear when the duel between long-term rivals would be rescheduled.

No punch and danger in the mountains

In many places, strolling through the market with mulled wine also had to be avoided: A number of Christmas markets in Bavaria remained closed for a time, as did some zoos and palace complexes. Nevertheless, many people enjoyed the first Sunday of Advent: there were a number of day trippers out and about in bright sunshine. There were numerous lifts running in the Bavarian ski areas.

Munich Airport has resumed flight operations. Passengers stand at check-in. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Things became dangerous in the mountains away from safe terrain: in the Bavarian Alps, there was a significant risk of avalanches above 1,600 meters, as the avalanche warning center announced. dpa