The semi-public company that runs the Sierra Nevada ski resort will be in tears enough to melt the snow because there’s a strike at Easter.

It was agreed at the general assembly of resort workers to hold two days of strikes: on the Friday before Easter (the 26th of March) and then on Saturday the 3rd of April during Easter weekend.

This could change if a deal is struck between the company and the workers via the Extrajudicial System for the Resolution of Labor Disputes in Andalusia (SERCLA), who are industrial-dispute arbitrators. In fact, it could change for the worse with the strike being extended.

The workers complaint is in the way that ERTEs were arbitarily imposed by the company, affecting all the staff. In other words, the strikers want the ERTEs withdrawn.

The Chairman of the Committee, Miguel Ángel Vargas, said, “The ERTE is not only prejudicial for the ski-resort workers, but it is also not treating people who have business up there very well, either. “

The workers committe also considers that the ski-resort company, Cetursa, is using the pandemic as an excuse to whittle away at their workers rights. Furthermore, they point out that the cuts in the workforce directly reflects upon safety on the slopes.

On the other had the company, Cetursa Sierra Nevada, regrets the calling of a strike right in the middle of the best moments of what has been the hardest times in the history of the Sierra Nevada ski resort, which will also affect dozens of businesses present in Pradollano, such as shops and restaurants, etc. .

It points out that it has made tremendous efforts to maintain employment despite how minimal activity has been; users have fallen by 70% since the pandemic began.

