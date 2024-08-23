Tatsujin And Clear River Games they announce that SNOW BROS. WONDERLAND will also be available in Europe and North America from November 28thsame day one as the Japanese version. The title will be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchbut in the West only the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions will have physical media.

Check out the Western announcement trailer below.

SNOW BROS. WONDERLAND – Announcement Trailer

Source: Clear River Games away Gematsu