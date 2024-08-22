Tatsujin announces that SNOW BROS. WONDERLAND will be available in Japan from next November 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A limited edition will also be released, including an artbook and a bonus DVD with the soundtrack and two exclusive videos.

Below we see a new trailer dedicated to the game, a revival of the arcade classic Toaplan (with a nightmare character design) that we told you about in our review.

SNOW BROS. WONDERLAND – Trailer

Source: Tatsujin away Gematsu