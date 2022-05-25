While they’re not as famous as many other developers from the 1980s and 1990s, the Toaplan they have given the gamer audience some pearls such as the meme “All your base are belong to us” and a few other titles that have become more or less famous, for example the one we are about to tell you about: Snow Bros. Nick & Tom. Although the Japanese company went bankrupt only a decade after its foundation, Snow Bros. it has survived the passage of time and is well known to Italian fans over the years thanks to its large presence in the arcades of the time. Thirty years after the debut of the title, whose mechanics are very reminiscent of those of the much better known Bubble Bobblethe Koreans of CRT Gamesunder the label of the Swedes of Clear River Gamesthey did a remake for Nintendo Switch of the adventures of Nick and Tom, called Snow Bros. Special. Will they have successfully managed to capture the magic of the original cabinet and bring it back in a modern form?

Title: Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Version analyzed: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Platform, Arcade



Players: 1-2

Publisher: Clear River Games, Daewon Media Game Lab



Developer: CRT Games, Toaplan



Tongue: English (texts)

Exit date: May 19, 2022 (digital), June 30, 2022 (physical)



Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: Monster Challenge mode



Note: the physical version includes three stickers, the game manual and the “Monster Challenge” DLC

We reviewed Snow Bros. Special with a Nintendo Switch code given to us free of charge by Clear River Games.

The announcement of Snow Bros. Special, which took place only last February, made many of my peers happy, including myself. It had been a long time that I had hoped for a revival of one of the arcade titles on which I spent most of my tokens as a kid, a title with an almost grotesque charm – especially in the design of the original artwork and some enemies – but undoubtedly magnetic. The work done by CRT Games was to completely modernize the product, presenting it to the most nostalgic public, but also to those who have never set foot in one of the arcades of the golden times, renewing the look of the protagonists and princesses in the unprecedented introductory sequence , but above all by adding many new levels more than the original game, featuring strong references to Japanese aestheticseven more than there were in the cabinet.

The cooler Bubble Bobble

The gameplay of Snow Bros. it is conceptually very simple. If you have already consumed the well known Bubble Bobble of Taito you will surely know what I am talking about, but for all the others, it is easy to say: by putting ourselves in the shoes of one of the two snow men, Tomthe blue one, for the first player e Nick, the one dressed in red, for the second, we will have to advance through levels each consisting of a screen full of enemies to trap and take out. Our alter ego will be able to jump on the platforms and launch small frozen waves, which will literally serve a lock the monsters inside giant snowballs to kick and roll around the screeninvesting any enemies on the path that they will bestow on us sushi, temaki and other Japanese dishes that will feed our score, or alternatively the inevitable power ups that will facilitate our journey.

Three lives at our disposal and all the “continues” we will feel the need will be the only weapons at our disposal to deal with eighty total levels, of which thirty totally unpublished and designed for this 2022 edition. We are faced with an arcade title of old and like then even today it is just as punitive, especially in the boss fightsin order to remove as many tokens as possible from the players. This especially if you decide to play it alone: Although the basic levels are almost all simple to complete, the bosses of the new levels will be able to give you a hard time, unless you ask someone to give you a hand with a second Joy-Con. After completing the mode Arcadethe main one, without many difficulties, I asked my girlfriend to shoulder me for the modality Time Attackdiscovering how much in reality Snow Bros. Special becomes extremely easy even if only for the presence of a second player that stays alive when the other has been taken out. In this way it is almost impossible to reach the game over screen and have to start the level all over again, thus doing the handful of hours spent cursing at King Artich and members alone become an average of half an hour or forty minutes in multiplayer. But no less fun for that.



I’m Mister White Christmas, I’m Mister Snow

The main mode of Snow Bros. Special it is the arcade one, of which we have already spoken extensively a moment ago. To this will be added the Survival and the Time Attack: in the first we will have to face all the levels in sequence without even losing a life, while in the second we will be able to try our hand in arcade mode but with a counter that will mark the total time it will take to finish our run. The real novelty comes with the modality Monster Challenge, which unfortunately I have not had the pleasure of trying. This is a paid DLC, which will be included in the physical version of the game to be released on June 30th, which will put us in the shoes of Nick and Tom’s enemies, each with a unique set of moves. I find the choice of inserting the biggest novelty as an offer to be paid separately for those who opt for the digital version, also because it would have definitely had a positive impact on the final judgment.

Although technically the work done is more than good, as we will discuss later, there are some deficiencies in terms of game design that are felt. For example, there is no quick save feature that can allow us to interrupt our game and resume it later without having to start all over again, definitely useful for those who do not intend to make whole marathons to reach the end credits and want to enjoy the game little by little. To these is added the “malfunction” of the option that allows us to restart the level in case of errors: normally, it should do it by giving us back the lives we lost at the beginning of that level, but in reality it will do nothing but “kill us ”Causing us to lose the life in progress and taking us to the beginning of the level. An essentially useless option.

* Some ingredients may be frozen

The flagship of Snow Bros. Special it is certainly its technical profile. Being a real remake, we are faced with a graphic creation from scratch, which he prefers the modern 2D style to the classic pixel art of the original game, which unfortunately we will not be able to activate in any way (as it happens in other remakes, for example that of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap). But the good thing is that the whole game has been converted to 16: 9 format and everything runs at a super smooth 60 FPS in both TV and laptop mode. The original levels have been rebuilt with the same original style, while the new levels, enemies and bosses have been designed in a slightly different way, with a more modern style halfway between a Japanese production and one that winks more at the western ones, an incredibly beautiful result to look at.

Added to this is the ability to set a interlaced filterwhich somehow tries to replicate the arcade experience, as well as two strange filters that I still struggle to understand: the one to play in black and white and the one to play in total green, just to further complicate things by confusing the avatars of the two players on the screen. Despite this, we are faced with a remake with a decidedly positive technical profile, further embellished by the rearranged soundtrack, but above all from the original one of the living room cabinet. As an extra, I would certainly have appreciated a gallery with the drawings made for the cinematics of this remake and the original artwork from 1990 to unlock as you progress through the game and in the leaderboards. Especially the more grotesque ones made for the European and American market.

Who do we recommend Snow Bros. Special to?

The return of Nick and Tom and their debut on Nintendo Switch can only make everyone who grew up in the 90s happy, whether they played the original title in arcades, or owned one of the conversions on Game Boy, NES and Mega Drive. Retrogaming enthusiasts, however, may not appreciate the absence of the original version of the title within the package, or in any case an option that allows you to play with the old graphic style as well as with the original soundtrack as already happens. . Newcomers could find themselves in front of an arcade platformer of yesteryear, fun especially if played with a friend locally (no online mode is available). However, due to its game mechanics remaining the same as it was then, it may not be as attractive to current generations as the original game was thirty years ago.

Graphically satisfying, even on a laptop

Presence of the original soundtrack and of the rearranged one

He knows how to put a strain on some boss battles … … But in two players it can get too simple

Absence of an original pixel art graphics mode

Was it necessary to pay for an extra mode separately?