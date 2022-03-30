The Korean publisher Daewon Media Game Lab and the developer CRT Games announce the global release date for Snow Bros. Specialthe remake for Nintendo Switch of the 1990 arcade title, originally developed by TOAPLAN. The title will be available at a price of € 14.99 in digital format or € 29.99 in physical format from the next May 19.

In Europe, distribution will be handled by Clear River Gameswhile the Collector’s Edition will be published by Limited Run Games priced at around $ 90. A new trailer and limited edition content is available below:

Game cartridge for Nintendo Switch

Detailed instruction manual

Three sheets of stickers with the characters of the game

Plush of Nick and Tom

Replica of the arcade steering wheels

Deluxe acrylic keychain

Collectible brooch

Anti-stress snowball

Exclusive artbook

Soundtrack

Snow Bros. Special – Date Announce Trailer

Source: Daewon Media Game Lab Street Gematsu