From: Moritz Bletzinger

They triggered a snow slab at 2,400 meters: an avalanche hit two German ski vacationers in Vorarlberg (Austria). Two helicopters were in use.

Paternen – worst case scenario for a ski tour. Two Germans from Baden-Württemberg were traveling in Vorarlberg, Austria, on Saturday, March 9th. They were caught in an avalanche while crossing a slope.

Avalanche in Vorarlberg (Austria) hits two Germans: Man from BaWü has to be resuscitated

The two men, 49 and 55 years old, planned to climb from Partenen via the Ochsental towards Piz Buin. At around 11:30 a.m. they decided to cross a slope to get to the old hiking trail. After about 100 meters, the accident occurred: a slab of snow broke off above them and fell on the holidaymakers. Both were swept away.

The 49-year-old, who was the first to start, was caught in the avalanche and buried a meter deep in the snow. His 55-year-old companion was luckier; he was only partially buried and was able to free himself.

German ski tourists are lucky in misfortune: woman sees avalanche and immediately raises the alarm

Luckily, a woman happened to witness the avalanche accident from a nearby mountain hut, police reported. She informed the hut owner, who immediately made an emergency call. About 15 minutes later, six first responders from the Gaschurn-Paternen mountain rescue service arrived and were able to free the 49-year-old from the snow. He was unconscious but was successfully resuscitated. In the event of an avalanche, every second is crucial.

Two helicopters were in use in Vorarlberg: a police helicopter took the 55-year-old to the valley, and mountain rescue took the 49-year-old to the hospital. (Symbolic image) © Eibner press photo/EXPA/Groder

The incident happened below the “Green Peak” at an altitude of 2,400 meters. The Piz Buin is the highest peak in Vorarlberg. It lies on the border between Austria and Switzerland. The danger of avalanches in the Alps is currently particularly high due to high winter temperatures and sometimes heavy snowfall. Just recently, at the end of February, a skier from Munich died in an avalanche in South Tyrol. (moe)

