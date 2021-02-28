With certain models, meteorologists dare to make predictions for the next nine months. But should you also rely on them?

The second Easter in the corona pandemic is approaching.

Apart from the lockdown, many are already thinking about traveling.

Whether you pack skis or a bathing suit depends on the weather.

Murcia / Spain – For all those who are already thinking about the weather for Easter, the portal has daswetter.com bad news – but also a helpful tip. Because the editors explain the CFS model, short for coupled forecast system, and what it basically means for forecasts. The model can be translated with “combined forecast”.

The US Weather Agency National Weather Service (NWS) headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. is responsible. It is called “combined” because it takes into account both the atmosphere and ocean currents. “The CFS model calculates new forecasts every 6 hours for the next – and now please hold on – 9 months”, says the report, which is entitled “Snow at Easter?”

Snow at Easter in Germany? “The atmosphere is a chaotic system”

However, and now comes the damper: “If you currently observe the forecasts for Easter over a few days, you quickly see that everything possible about Easter weather is calculated,” it continues. “The atmosphere is a chaotic system. A small change in the initial conditions has a negative impact. You can of course imagine that the forecast can change dramatically every few hours. ”Snow at Easter cannot therefore be ruled out. But commit yourself to it now, simply too soon.

But not for the near future. For the forecast daswetter.com “No significant onset of winter”. But Germany is in a “borderline weather situation”: In the north it is quite cool, in the south it is rather mild. Cold and warm air masses meet exactly over Germany.

Easter weather in Germany: Because of the date of the festival, “everything is included”

Back to Easter. “From snow to early summer, everything was included at Easter,” recalls daswetter.com. That this is the case is due to the flexible date of the festival – the differences over the years are sometimes weeks. According to a Christian tradition, it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon in early spring in the northern hemisphere. “When is Easter 2021” is already a Google search suggestion, there are numerous tables on the Internet. In 2021, Easter falls on April 4th and 5th.

So in five weeks you will know for sure. The reports for the current weekend German Weather Service (DWD) on this Saturday that high “Jacqueline” allows a lot of sun. Its headquarters are in Offenbach, not in distant Silver Spring. (frs)