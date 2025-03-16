Snow and rain leave yellow notices in seven communities and orange in Guadalajara

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has activated yellow risk alerts in six autonomous communities, by snowfall, in addition to Andalusia for the rains. This notice reaches the orange, important risk, in Castilla-La Mancha in the area of ​​La Alcarria of the province of Guadalajara.

Yellow snow notices also affect the Autonomous Communities of Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalunya, Community of Madrid and La Rioja.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the orange alert has been activated in the Alcarria of Guadalajara for an expected accumulation of five centimeters snow in the next 24 hours. The largest thicknesses are expected above 800 meters high.

In this same province the warning is yellow in the mountain range and parameras of Molina, for the same amount of snow with the largest thicknesses above 1,000 meters. The same happens in the mountain range of the province of Cuenca, with an expected accumulation of ten centimeters.

In Aragon, yellow warning in Teruel, specifically in Albarracín and Jiloca, for snow accumulation in 24 hours of five centimeters, accumulated that are expected from 1,100 meters.

Snow in Castilla y León and Rain in the South

In Castilla y León, where the accumulation of snow is foreseen up to eight centimeters in 24 hours, there are activated yellow warnings by snowfall in the central and Iberian system of Soria, as well as in the central system of Ávila, Salamanca and Segovia. In the Iberian system of Burgos the thicknesses will reach five centimeters and three centimeters on the Plateau of Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia or Soria.

Snow accumulations can also be given in 24 hours of five centimeters, above 700 to 800 meters, in the Iberian of La Rioja, which activates the yellow level warning.

In Catalonia, there is yellow notice in the pre-pyrineo of Barcelona and Girona, with snow accumulations in 24 hours of ten centimeters, which are expected from 900-1,000 meters.

Already in the Sierra de Guadarrama, the risk of snow accumulation in 24 hours of five centimeters, with the largest expected thicknesses above 800 meters, suppose the yellow warning for the Community of Madrid.

In the case of Andalusia, the rain is the one that has activated the yellow warning, specifically in the province of Huelva and from 6:00 p.m., by accumulated precipitation of 15 liters per square meter in one hour and 40 liters in twelve hours.

In the Canary Islands, the heavens will be accompanied by cloudy intervals with probable occasional showers on the islands of greater relief. Its winds are expected with Brisas regime, as well as lazy north and west components.

On Monday, the meteorological situation in the archipelago will get worse, so the Canary Islands government, through the General Emergency Department, has declared the alert situation for coastal phenomena in all the islands, starting at 12 pm on March 17, as reported in a statement.

The alert affects the south, western, north and northeast of La Palma; North and West Litoral del Hierro, La Gomera, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote; and North Coast of Gran Canaria. Bad sea status and combined sea waves of significant height are expected 4-6 meters (15% of the wave will exceed the indicated significant height and the maximum possible wave is 8 to 12 meters).

With orange warning there is an important meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, while with yellow there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although for some specific activities.

Several affected roads

The storm already leaves several roads affected in different communities, in some the use of chains is mandatory due to snow and others have had to be cut to traffic due to the large accumulated of water.

The General Directorate of Traffic keeps updated the status of Spanish roads, which at 5 pm was from a total of 22 secondary roads. In the Grenadine mountain both the A-4025 and the A-395 and in the A-4030 are mandatory and the use of chains is mandatory. In the province of Salamanca, the DSA-191 is also cut in Candelario and the use of chains in the DSA-180 is mandatory at the height of the Hoya and in the SA-203 as it passes through the rock of France. NA-2011 and NA-2012 roads also remain cut as passed through the Navarro municipality of Otsagabia.