In large parts of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, snow and ice have brought train traffic to a standstill. Bremen, Kiel, Lübeck and Westerland are cut off.

W.In addition to weather-related disruptions, there are currently severe disruptions in long-distance Deutsche Bahn traffic in large parts of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein. Several places are expected to be inaccessible by long-distance traffic until the early hours of the morning, including Bremen, Kiel, Lübeck and Westerland, Deutsche Bahn announced on Friday evening. On the website of the railway, warnings were given, among other things, of turnout faults due to snow and ice in the Hanover and Hamburg area.

Long-distance traffic had to be completely stopped on several routes: Hanover-Bremen, Hamburg-Bremen and Hamburg-Hanover. A bus replacement service is being planned, it said.

Hanover-Frankfurt route affected

Deutsche Bahn announced that long-distance travel options are severely limited between Hanover and Frankfurt / Main.

The private railway operator Metronom had previously announced that it would completely shut down its train service in Lower Saxony on Friday evening due to difficult winter weather conditions. “Freezing rain and snow paralyzed large parts of the railway lines in Lower Saxony. This also applies to metronom, enno and erixx ”, announced the company in Uelzen.