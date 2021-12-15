Home page world

The Munich Olympic lake is also partially frozen over. However, you should be careful when stepping on the ice surface. © Sven Hoppe / dpa / Picture Alliance

Snow, ice and frost at Christmas? The weather doesn’t promise any winter feelings at the moment, but that could change in Munich around the holidays.

Munich – It wasn’t long ago that winter came to Munich. A light blanket of snow spread over the city, temperatures dropped to minus six degrees. All around Munich*Especially in the south, several centimeters of fresh snow fell, and the Alps literally sank in winter. But a look out of the window these days should disappoint winter friends. More than a gray sky, a few raindrops and temperatures around four degrees, Petrus currently does not offer anything. But what about a white Christmas?

Weather: Snow, ice and frost at Christmas in Munich? Weather forecast gives hope

First, however, a look at the Munich weather in the coming days. Like the weather portal weather Online forecast, the dreary-gray weather will persist for the time being. The portal shows dense clouds for the entire week, and precipitation can occur again and again. According to the current state of affairs, the sun rarely or never makes it down. But then, the closer the holidays get, the temperatures drop significantly.

Snow at christmas? The forecast gives hope – the cold is returning

Temperatures of just over zero degrees during the day and minus three degrees at night are currently displayed for Christmas Eve. It should also be winterly cold on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The thermometer does not manage to display three degrees. What is then only missing: Precipitation. For the white splendor, things are currently still difficult to predict; the portal is currently calculating the probability at just under 40 percent. So we have to wait, but the trend is already going in the right direction: The cold is returning.