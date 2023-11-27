SSnow and slippery roads led to accidents with injuries on several roads nationwide at the end of the weekend. In Plauen, Saxony, a 72-year-old driver was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after he veered off the federal highway due to wintry road conditions and overturned his car.

Five young vehicle occupants were also injured, some seriously, in a traffic accident on a snow-covered road near Schotten in Central Hesse. The 24-year-old driver left the road and hit the passenger side of a tree with his fellow passengers, aged between 16 and 17.

A family with three children was slightly injured in an accident on Autobahn 4 near Eisenach in Thuringia. In the direction of Dresden, the 44-year-old driver of the car skidded and overturned on Sunday afternoon.

There were numerous accidents in Germany over the weekend due to black ice and slush. Large parts of the country can also expect snow, ice and mud at the beginning of the week. The German Weather Service warns of freezing wetness and fresh snow and slippery conditions in some parts of Germany on Monday.