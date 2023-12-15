Friday, December 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Snow | A snow thrower fell from the roof of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Snow | A snow thrower fell from the roof of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki

The fallen person was hanging from the sixth floor.

Snow thrower was hanging on the safety ropes after falling from the roof of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki said on message service X on Friday at 9:50 am.

The fallen person was hanging on the sixth floor, and the rescue operation was carried out with rescue ropes. According to the rescue service, three rescue units were sent to the scene.

The rescue service informed about a quarter of an hour after its first message that the situation is over, and the person has been safely brought inside the building.

#Snow #snow #thrower #fell #roof #apartment #building #Kallio #Helsinki

See also  Weather | Heavy snowfalls bring very bad driving weather to the south coast
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
God of War: the creator is not satisfied with the new Kratos, he is not faithful to the character

God of War: the creator is not satisfied with the new Kratos, he is not faithful to the character

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result