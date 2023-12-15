Snow | A snow thrower fell from the roof of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki

The fallen person was hanging from the sixth floor.

Snow thrower was hanging on the safety ropes after falling from the roof of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki said on message service X on Friday at 9:50 am.

The fallen person was hanging on the sixth floor, and the rescue operation was carried out with rescue ropes. According to the rescue service, three rescue units were sent to the scene.

The rescue service informed about a quarter of an hour after its first message that the situation is over, and the person has been safely brought inside the building.