More than a month after returning to face-to-face classes at the schools in the City, doubts began to arise regarding the application of the protocol against suspected cases of coronavirus. To which is added the confusion that other diseases that begin to circulate among the youngest can generate. When do the bubbles fall? With how many symptoms are the alarms activated? Are swabs required? And if the boys and the girls see each other during the weekend, what impact does this have on the bubble of which they are part? Are mucus and tummy ache a symptom of coronavirus?

The trigger is that the boys see each other again every day, for several hours in a row and come back diseases that were asleep throughout 2020: mostly colds, flu, gastrointestinal viruses, conjunctivitis, bronchiolitis and others. Some symptoms can be mistaken for coronavirus, then the protocols are triggered, they isolate bubbles and uncertainties arise.

A dad from a school in Caballito told Clarion the situation they lived in these days. “A companion of my daughter had a birthday party on Saturday, just for the girls. On Sunday one of them started with symptoms, but the mother gave notice on Monday morning. That is to say, that the girls went to school and shared the classroom with the rest of the boys and the teacher. Shouldn’t they have been isolated until the swab result was known? I think the school hesitated and the family could not measure the situation. And many times the rest of the families do not want to comment for do not stigmatize. Luckily it was false alarm swab was negative. It remains a positive fact that we were all able to talk about it and reflect to act differently if this is repeated, “concluded this father.

From the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP) they explained to Clarion that “beyond the protocols, it must prevail common sense. It is a stage in which the knowledge and skills of pediatricians will be essential. But in addition, families have to contribute their commitment. For example, when degrees have many boys and are divided into bubbles, then only the boys who belong to the bubble have to go to birthdays. And outside of school, it is necessary to replicate all the care that is maintained in the classrooms. Teachers have an enormous capacity to impose good care behaviors “, analyzed the pediatrician Omar Tabacco, president of this organization.

In fact, in the first month of return to the classrooms, and according to official figures, positive cases among students, teachers and non-teachers had no impact on the contagion curve of the City, which remained stable. Between February 17 and March 17 there were 1,215 infected, which represent 0.17% of the 700,518 people (teachers, non-teachers and students) who attend schools.

On the other hand, it was necessary to preventively isolate, for suspected cases, to 494 bubbles, 1.09% of the total (it is estimated that there are 45,056 bubbles in Buenos Aires territory). And then 0.017% became positive. 60% of the positive cases detected were teaching and non-teaching staff.

These figures could give the guideline that, with the indicated care – social distancing, ventilation in the classrooms, chinstraps and adequate hygiene – the school can even be a safer place than others in which a little control over the care of boys and girls is lost, such as squares, family reunions and birthdays. However, going through a pandemic and in view of an imminent “second wave of infections” (as anticipated by medical authorities), it is clear that the fall of the bubbles will be a constant; aggravated by early fall.

Even so, before consulting Clarion, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health considered that for the moment swabs are not planned for students: “The infection rate is very low,” they explain. Meanwhile, the testing campaign between teachers and non-teaching staff continues: in La Rural, the Usina del Arte and Centro Comunal 7. For the three sites, you need to make an appointment. So far 42,303 tests have been carried out and 143 tested positive.

As of Friday, 15,736 teachers (out of a total of 16,000 vaccines available) and non-teaching staff had been vaccinated.

The steps to follow

According to the regulations updated on January 20, they must be detected two or more symptoms compatible with coronavirus to start the bubble isolation protocol. This is: fever (37.5 ° C or more), cough, odynophagia (which is a sore throat when swallowing food), shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste or smell, headache, myalgia, diarrhea and vomiting.

“The” cardinal symptom “is going to be fever. It is what should alert families and pediatricians, because it is the symptom that we are most going to associate with the coronavirus. Nevertheless, snot is more linked to colds and flus. In the same way as when stomach discomfort or diarrhea appear. It is necessary to notify the doctor and the school, and as a first measure, not send the boys to school “Tabacco warned. “Let’s think that presence was achieved and we have to take care of it, for that we need the commitment of the entire community,” concluded the president of SAP.

Regarding the protocols, the same ones that started the school year on February 17 are still in force. It establishes that when a student, teacher or non-teacher manifests symptoms at school, must be isolated in the same institution, somewhere prepared for that purpose. If symptoms appear before arriving at school, the children’s families must send an affidavit stating the situation and a medical certificate. And the teaching and non-teaching staff have to apply for a license and also attach their medical certificate.

While waiting for the results of the tests, everyone must be isolated. That includes the bubble and others where that teacher is assigned (because in general they do not work only with one bubble). When the case is confirmed, the bubble should be isolated for 10 days in a row. For people with symptoms, they are counted from the day they appeared. But if the person is asymptomatic, the term runs from the date of the test.

