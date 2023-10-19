Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

For many people, the morning begins with reaching for their cell phone, or more precisely the snooze button. That can be harmful, they said. A new study proves the opposite.

Kassel – It’s barely light outside, the eyes are still heavy: this is a reason for many people to snooze for a few more minutes after the alarm clock or cell phone sounds. The snooze function is therefore practical. But that is said to be harmful – at least according to US sleep researcher Robert Rosenberg.

According to him, constantly waking up and going back to sleep disrupts the internal clock. However, a new study now says the exact opposite: the snooze function can actually support the waking up process. The right temperature in the bedroom can also have an impact on healthy sleep.

Negative effects of using the snooze button? Sleep study brings clarity

There is no scientific evidence that using the snooze button can have negative effects on sleep. Researchers at Stockholm University said this in a statement notice announced on Thursday (October 19th). New research results from the psychology department show that snoozing can be beneficial.

In view of this, the researchers conducted two studies to investigate the effects of hitting the snooze button on sleep, fatigue, mood and cognitive abilities. On the one hand, an online questionnaire about sleeping and waking habits was used. On the other hand, the effects of snoozing behavior have been measured experimentally.

31 participants spent two nights in the sleep laboratory. On the first morning they were allowed to snooze for 30 minutes, and the next day they had to get up as soon as the alarm went off. The researchers admitted that people who press the snooze button sleep shorter on average and are sleepier in the morning – compared to people who never press snooze.

Sleep study on snooze button: No negative effects found

However, no negative effects of snoozing were found “on cortisol release, morning tiredness, mood or sleep quality during the night,” explained lead author Tina Sundelin. The participants’ sleep was hardly affected. In addition, the test subjects who pressed the snooze button performed slightly better in cognitive tests after waking up.

“Our study shows that half an hour of snoozing has no negative effects on nighttime sleep or sleep inertia,” concluded Sundelin. “Rather, we were able to see some positive effects,” it continued. Young adults and night owls in particular would use the snooze function.

Can the snooze button help you wake up? That’s what experts say

But it’s not for everyone, the researcher emphasized. She pointed out that the study only included people who regularly use the snooze function and who find it easy to fall back asleep after each alarm goes off. It is therefore difficult to generalize the results to people who do not use this function.

Sleep doctor Kneginja Richter comes to a similar conclusion. How someone reacts to snoozing is “very individual,” she told the German Press Agency (dpa). What matters is how the button is used. “If someone snoozes just once or twice and gets a gentle start to the day, it’s not a problem at all,” she noted. It is even beneficial to wake up without stress.

According to Richter, it could also be problematic. “If you snooze endlessly in the morning and repeatedly wake yourself up, you are doing yourself a disservice,” says the expert. If you find it difficult to get going in the morning, this might help five tips for more productivity when you get up. The new Online sleep trend Mouth taping, on the other hand, poses serious risks. (cheese)