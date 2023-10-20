Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Anyone who presses the snooze button on the alarm clock and continues to snooze for a few minutes risks health problems. But is that really true?

Frankfurt – “A few more minutes”: That’s what many people think as soon as the alarm clock or the alarm function on their smartphone goes off in the morning. This is easily possible thanks to the snooze button. One click is enough to stop the ringing and continue dozing for a few more minutes.

But the reputation precedes the snooze function. “You snooze you loose,” it says in English. In German: If you snooze, you lose. Its use is even said to have negative effects on health. A study now claims to have proven the opposite.

Meaning Briefly interrupting the alarm clock to continue dozing for a few minutes

Is using the snooze button bad for your health? Study with new findings

“Our study shows that half an hour of snoozing has no negative effects on nighttime sleep or sleep inertia,” lead author Tina Sundelin of Stockholm University said in a statement research paper firmly. She and her psychology research team examined the effects of using the snooze button on sleep, fatigue, mood and cognitive abilities.

The study consisted of two parts, an online questionnaire on sleeping and waking habits and the effects of snoozing behavior in the sleep laboratory. 31 people agreed to spend two nights in the sleep laboratory. On the first morning they were allowed to snooze for 30 minutes, and the next day they had to get up as soon as the alarm went off.

The result is surprising: using the snooze button can even help you wake up. The participants’ sleep was hardly affected. In addition, the test subjects who pressed the snooze button performed slightly better in cognitive tests after waking up.

Effects of the snooze function: Sleep is shorter

However, the researchers admitted that people who press the snooze button sleep shorter on average and are sleepier in the morning. Overall, half an hour of snoozing “has no negative effects on nighttime sleep or sleep inertia,” explained Sundelin. “Rather, we were able to see some positive effects,” it continued. Young adults and night owls would primarily use the snooze function.

But there are also critical voices about the snooze button. According to US sleep researcher Robert Rosenberg, constantly waking up and going back to sleep messes up your internal clock. Depending on the use, sleep doctor Kneginja Richter also takes a critical look at the function. “Anyone who snoozes endlessly in the morning and repeatedly wakes themselves up from sleep is not doing themselves any favors,” said the expert German Press Agency (dpa).

On the other hand, the function can also have positive effects. “If someone snoozes just once or twice and gets a gentle start to the day, it’s not a problem at all,” she noted. It is even beneficial to wake up without stress. Researcher Sundelin also emphasized that the snooze button is not suitable for everyone.

Sleep study with new findings on the snooze function

She pointed out that the study only included people who regularly use the snooze function and who find it easy to fall back asleep after each alarm goes off. It is therefore difficult to generalize the results to people who do not use this function. Who If you can’t sleep at night, you should take a look at your eating habits throw.

In the past, alarm clocks weren’t even on the bedside table, explained the deputy director of the German Clock Museum in Furtwangen dpa. Instead, they were integrated into wall clocks. “When the clock rang, people had to get up to turn off the alarm.” The snooze button as we know it today didn’t appear until the beginning of the 20th century.

Who under Suffering from sleep problems can take some natural remedies To fall back on. Also the upcoming time change can have an impact on restful sleep. (cheese)