If there is something that characterizes all video players, it is how prone we are to get angry during a game; or at least most. That was demonstrated by himself Snoop dogg, who couldn’t bear to lose in Madden NFL 21 and preferred to leave the game before it ended.

Whether in a casual game or something more professional, it is normal to some extent to see how competitors throw away their control or simply close the game, leaving the opponent not really knowing how to respond.

The American rapper is the latest example of this. During a live broadcast, through your twitch channel, Snoop dogg played a casual game of Madden. However, it wasn’t even 15 minutes before he made an epic rage quit.

After receiving a touchdown that put him down 20-0 on the scoreboard, Snoop dogg he just couldn’t bear the frustration and decided to turn off his console. As he did so, he managed to exclaim several insults out of anger until he finally left the room in which he was playing.

We also recommend: AuronPlay and Biyin announce the end of their relationship on Twitch after eight years

Snoop Dogg fans were looking at an empty chair

The most curious thing about this situation was that Snoop dogg he was so upset, he didn’t even remember to end his live broadcast. In the moment of his courage, all he did was turn off his console, get up from his chair and walk slowly towards the exit of the streaming room.

It was 7 hours and 37 minutes that passed until the rapper returned to close the live show. During this time, thousands of people were appreciating the chair Snoop dogg and listening to whatever happened elsewhere in the house.

In addition, while the artist was playing, he had between 300 and 400 live spectators. When the stream ran out of it, it gathered up to 4 thousand viewers watching the lifeless room and listening to the music that Snoop dogg put it from some other side of the property.

The rage quit of the rapper went viral almost instantly and in less than a day, after the live broadcast, the video reached more than 300 thousand views. You sure made a good income if you monetized this content.



