Activision has announced Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 11: Ultimate Frontier, the last season of 2022 on Android and iOS. The new season, which will start on December 15th at 1 am, contains a series of operators, weapons and space-themed content, as well as the new Ground War 2.0 mode, the new Crossroads map and some Christmas-themed pluses. Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier offers players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new set of free and premium content.

In the new Ground War 2.0 mode the basic rules remain the same, but in the new Crossroads map, the addition of the War Beast Tank vehicle will change the dynamics of the game. The new Crossroads map expands on the Season 10 Crossroads Strike map, offering a large-scale, snowy setting for Ground War 2.0, suited to navigating a NATO Special Forces ambush. Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in Call of Duty: Mobile to celebrate the holidays. Unlockable Snoop Dogg operator skin – Santa Snoop, RUS-79U weapon – Holiday Lights and more.