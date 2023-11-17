Nobody expected that one of the greatest, and most famous, advocates of the legalization of marijuana consumption would be able to quit smoking. But Snoop Dogg (Long Beach, California, 52 years old), the rap star in the United States, has done it. And so he was in charge of announcing it himself this Thursday. He communicated this with a brief message that he shared on his social networks: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to stop smoking.” He himself walked the red carpet at the MTV Music Awards two years ago, proudly smoking a joint. Now the artist asks for respect and privacy so that he can overcome the months of rehabilitation without “attempts.”

It was at the beginning of the year when it began to be commented that the artist could have started a rehabilitation process. “Being a grandfather has changed me in many ways,” he answered during an interview with the Daily Mail last March. “The main way is to worry about how I live, how I move, the type of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandchildren grow old. The only way I can do it is by taking precautionary measures in terms of how I move, who I go out with, where I go out, my consumption, what I’m consuming,” Snoop Dogg told the British newspaper.

More information

The message on his Instagram, an account in which he has more than 82 million followers, and accompanied by a black and white photo, it has baffled a part of its audience. There are many who can’t quite believe that the singer is going to quit smoking. “In two days he will say that his account was hacked,” says one comment. “I’m waiting for the turn of events,” says another of his followers. In less than 24 hours, his publication has accumulated more than three million views. I like and 135,000 comments. So he has decided to publish another post in which, once again, he asks that his privacy be respected.

Snoop Dogg made headlines last year. Again, he smoked publicly at some music awards. Specifically, at the MTV Video Music Awards, held in Newark (New Jersey), with his partner and friend Eminem, where he “traveled to the metaverse” rapping on the gala stage while both smoked “a super joint.” Sitting on a sofa in front of the audience, they began to combine great hits from both artists such as The Real Slim Shadyeither Doggfather. The performance was heavily censored by the event’s organizing team.

After all these anecdotes, it seemed impossible for the musician to talk about the harmful effects of marijuana, now legalized in some US states, such as New York or California. But, for the first time, last March, he acknowledged it: “It was long thought to be relatively harmless, but recent studies have suggested that marijuana use is more harmful than previously believed.” stated in his interview with Daily Mail. Even so, in his announcement he does not specify whether the fact of having stopped smoking implies having given up edible cannabis.

Snoop Dogg has always championed the legalization of marijuana consumption. In fact, he belongs to associative movements for its legalization. Furthermore, as pointed out by media outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter or CNN, He himself is an investor in some edible cannabis, or CBD, companies. In 2015 he launched his own brand, Leafs by Snoop, which markets this drug with different flavors in containers that look like a bottle of cologne. Furthermore, according to the economic newspaper Expansion, is the co-founder of Casa Verde Capital, a fund whose investments in cannabis-related businesses have reached $200 million. Not only was he addicted to marijuana, something he proudly shared on his networks, but he even hired people to roll his joints. When he himself publicly revealed that he consumed it, what really surprised his followers were the quantities. The rapper stated that he consumed between 70-150 cigarettes a day, thus admitting that he paid between 40,000 and 50,000 dollars a year (between 36,000 and 46,000 euros), according to Daily Mail.