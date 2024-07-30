Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has stolen the spotlight at the 2024 Olympics. The 52-year-old cannabis entrepreneur is covering the sporting event as a special correspondent for NBC. As part of his coverage, he has challenged Michael Phelps to a swimming competition and trained with the US weightlifting team.

One of his highlights was carrying the Olympic torch during the opening of Paris 2024. On social media, he has shared moments of his time with athletes, such as exchanging a personalized brooch for the occasion, which shows him exhaling Olympic smoke rings.