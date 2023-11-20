In the world of entertainment, some of the figures are unfortunately associated with their habits, whether they are positive or negative as well, and one of the stars who is directly associated with consuming narcotics is none other than Snoop Dog, a rapper. very popular that made its debut in the underground scene. He gave a very particular statement, in which he supposedly would leave this habit to have a healthier life, or that is what he implied.

However, it seems that people have been fooled in some way, since Snoop You will continue to consume this product for a long time to come, since it was only a marketing strategy to sell something that people surely did not see coming. That is a kitchen appliance that is licensed with your name, and although it is not far away compared to other products on the market, just by putting your image on it will make fans want to get one of them.

Here is the original statement:

After much consideration and conversation with my family, I decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time.

As we mentioned, it was soon made clear that it was a slightly more ergonomic stove, that is, it will not expel smoke when it is put into operation, this is called Solo Stove, and will go on sale within the next few months. Added to this is that the expression “I will stop smoking” was misinterpreted, given that it was smoke from conventional stoves, something that if you think about it, is a strategy that kept fans on the lookout.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It was undoubtedly a good strategy on the part of the rapper, since he mentioned that he will stop smoking and not just smoking. It is very difficult to leave these types of habits, especially when he has carried them out for decades and you could say that he is even an icon of these consumptions.