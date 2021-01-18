Snooker | Yan Bingtao, 20, won the Snooker Masters tournament just a year older than Ronnie O’Sullivan

Yan Bingtao defeated four-time world champion John Higgins in the final.

China’s Yan Bingtao defeated Scotland in the final of the snooker Masters tournament John Higginsin erin 10–8, according to the news agency Reuters. The tournament was played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Higgins led the match 5–3 and 7–5. When Yan rose to the 8-7 lead, Higgins still tied for 8-8, but the young Chinese then took two sets.

Yan became the youngest Masters winner in 26 years. Yan is 20 years old and played in the tournament for the first time. Six-time world champion of snooker Ronnie O’Sullivan was 19 when he first won the Masters in 1995. Even then, the final opponent was Higgins, who is now 45 years old.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, has won the Masters tournament three times.

Yan is currently eleventh on the world list.

The tournament was played without an audience due to a coronavirus pandemic.