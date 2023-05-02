Snooker | World champion Luca Brecel believes that the popularity of the sport will explode in Europe: “This is incredible”

28-year-old Luca Brecel made history at the World Snooker Championships.

From the Belgian Luca from Brecel became the first continental European snooker world champion early on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

Brecel defeated the Englishman in the final of the tournament played at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield By Mark Selby batch 18–15.

“I was so nervous because I just wanted it to happen for Belgium and Europe,” Brecel told the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCfor.

Brecel is only the fourth Canadian snooker world champion from outside the UK by Cliff Thorburn (1980), Irish By Ken Doherty (1997) and Australian by Neil Robertson (2010) after.

“Who would have thought that this would happen right now. I’m only 28 years old and I still have a lot of time left in my career,” said Brecel.

He thought that the popularity of snooker would explode in continental Europe.

Also editor of the Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg Marnik Geukens believed that Brecel’s victory could act as a turning point.

“We have to change and be ready to seize this moment. Luca is popular not only because of his nationality, but also because of his style,” Geukens told the BBC.

“Even now, people watch him in pubs as if the Belgian national football team was playing.”

In 2012, Brecel, nicknamed the Belgian Bullet, became the youngest ever player to play in the World Snooker Championship at the age of 17 years and 36 days. Until this year, Brecel’s WC tournament had always ended in the opening round.

Mark Selby (left) and Luca Brecel greet each other before the last period of the snooker World Cup final. After the final, Selby congratulated the champion with a warm hug.

Pretzel had to travel the championship to reach the rock hard path. He defeated England in the opening round Ricky Walden’s 10–9 and in the second round Wales by Mark Williams 13–11.

An English sports legend fell in the semifinals Ronnie O’Sullivan 13–10 and a Chinese surprise in the semi-final Si Jiahui 17–15.

In the final, the Belgian’s nerves held until the end, even though Selby, who fought wonderfully, won one set after another during the last session and came up to fight for the championship from a 10-15 loss position.

“This is unbelievable. Snooker is a difficult sport with small margins. I could have lost in the opening round to Ricky Walden,” Brecel told the BBC right after the match.

Selby, 39, who celebrated his fourth world championship, had his best moment in the second period of the two-day final. On Sunday night, he became the first player in history to make the maximum break in the World Cup final.

Selby gave the world champion a fair recognition after the fight was stopped.

“I fought and gave my all. All credit to Luca, he deserved it,” said Selby BBCaccording to

Selby described Brecel as a top talent and a good guy with a wonderful family. At the end of the congratulations, he added that he wished him only the best.

The English star addressed his opponent also when making his maximum break.

“It was great to score 147 at the Crucible. I never thought I’d do it in the final – it was an incredible achievement and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. But this day is not mine but Luca’s. He played fantastically over the two days.”