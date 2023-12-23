Snooker | This kind of pocketing is rarely seen in snooker – the ball rolled in an area that is not normally played

The snooker pro bagged a bag with a lot of luck involved.

English professional snooker Ashley Carty on Friday, in the qualifiers of the Masters tournament in Germany, made a bag, the likes of which are almost never seen.

In the third period of the match, Carty hit the red ball with a powerful shot towards the corner bag. The ball hit the back of the bag, bounced from there onto the ball next to the wall and from there onto the wall. After that, the ball rolled over the edge of the wall and fell into the second corner bag.

“Try that again, Ash Carty,” professional snooker tournament organization WST tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Carty, ranked 81st in the world, won the set 5–2 in the qualifying match against Thailand I roll Saengkham, which is 22nd in the world ranking. Saengham played in the final of the Scottish Open last Sunday, but lost to the defending champion To Gary Wilson.