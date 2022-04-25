Snooker | The snooker star’s trick at the World Championships made the audience burst out laughing – even a wide smile spread on the opponent’s face

Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham are fighting for a place in the World Cup, but there is still room for a smile.

Snooker The World Cup in Sheffield, England, has seen skillful punches and tough fights, but there is also room for humor. An example of this was obtained Kyren Wilson and Stuart Binghamin in the match between.

Wilson had already secured the win in the 16th set and leveled the score to 8-8, but he still had a chance at the maximum break of 147 points.

To achieve this, the player must always immerse the red ball after the seven points worth the black and finally all the colored balls in order.

Wilson however, he seemed to be staring at the pink for a moment, but then turned his gaze toward the smile.

The audience burst out laughing and even Bingham’s face spread a wide smile.

Eurosport commentator Dominic Dalekin updated Wilson’s small joke.

“I really thought he didn’t realize he was on his way to maximum breakup,” Dale noted.

Wilson immersed in the black, but failed in the next red, making the maximum break a dream come true.

The match resumes today from 8 to 8. 13 installment wins are required for the sequel.