Snooker | The snooker star made a rare trick of the maximum score – twice

Neil Robertson made history in the opening round of the World Snooker Championships.

16.4. 19:26

Snooker The World Championships saw a really strong performance on Sunday, when the Australian Neil Robertson advanced to the second round.

Robertson brought down China Wu Yizen with set wins 10–3, and especially the last sets or frames were really strong.

Robertson scored 146 points in the 11th and 13th rounds, which is only one point away from the perfect maximum performance of 147 points.

Robertson became the first player to hit two 146-point breaks in the same match at the professional level.

The maximum break, i.e., the hitting turn, occurs when the player alternately pockets a red and a black ball and manages to sink all the point balls in the correct order even after the red balls have run out.

146 points means that Robertson once pocketed the pink ball, which is worth one point less than the black.

of the Cuetracker website according to Robertson became only the 24th player to hit a score of 146. In total, the score had been reached only 32 times before Robertson.

Breaks of a perfect 147 points, on the other hand, are seen repeatedly. According to Cuetracker seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is number one on the list with 15 perfect breaks.

Robertson has five performances of 147 points.

Correction 16.4. 7.46pm: Robertson is Australian, not English.