Snooker | The match-fixing scandal is shaking up snooker – several top Chinese players have already been suspended

The most recently suspended snooker player is world number 16 Yan Bingtao.

Snooker In the English Open tournament, one of the early Monday evening matches was to be played by the sixteenth in the world ranking, China Yan Bingtao and England by Ashley Hugill first round match.

The TV picture showed a snooker table with the balls ready for the match. However, the match was never played.

The reason was that Yan, 22, was suspended from the tournament just before the match. The umbrella organization of professional snooker is the reason for the cancellation WPBSA announced ongoing investigations into match-fixing related to betting.

The WPBSA stated that the suspension will last until the investigations are completed or until any charges are read. Yan Bingtao has the right to appeal the decision.

Yan Bingtao is by no means the first shelved player in a match-fixing scandal to rock professional snooker. Five players, all Chinese, were suspended last week: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu. Already in October Liang Wenboalso Chinese, was banned from competition.

“Unfortunately, we had to make a tough decision about Yan Bingtao due to new evidence. They emerged in ongoing investigations that began in October with the shelving of Liang Wenbo,” WPBSA President Jason Ferguson said for the BBC.

Ferguson emphasized that the match-fixing scandal affects only a few players and there are no doubts about the ongoing English Open tournament.

“It [turnaus] let’s play in the spirit as it should be played. We ensured that with these bans.”

The WPBSA has not said in more detail what kind of match-fixing may have been played.