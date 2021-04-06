Snooker | The encounter with snooker veterans ended with Stephen Hendry winning the World Cup qualifier: “It wasn’t beautiful”

Stephen Hendry will advance to the second round of the World Cup qualifier after winning Jimmie White.

Two snooker legend, Stephen Hendry and James “Jimmy” White, faced on Monday in the qualifier for the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield. Hendry won the match 6-3 and continues to the second round.

“It wasn’t beautiful. I would have liked a better match, but I’m happy with the victory, “Hendry said after the match On Twitter.

Scot Hendry, 52, a seven-time world champion, but he ended his professional career in 2012. Hendry made a comeback in March of this year at the Gibraltar tournament, where he suffered a loss in the opening round.

Englishman White, 58, has made it to the World Cup final six times, but he has lost it every time.

White stated in a video interview of the World Snooker Tour after Monday’s game that the gameplay was really bad.

“Playing so bad is already embarrassing. I’m crushed. This is not out of Hendry. However, he has also played much better in practice, ”White said.

Hendry will face a 23-year-old Chinese in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday Xu Sin, which is 82nd on the world list. When Hendry was told in an interview that he would be a favorite of the match, the answer came accompanied by laughter:

“I’m not a favorite against anyone based on tonight’s show.”

Hendry noted that he is not yet ready for the World Cup.

“These World Cups are too early for me to figure out the qualifiers. Next year is a whole different matter. ”

Because Hendry’s rankings are very low, 127th, she started the qualifiers from the first round. The fourth round of the qualifiers will make it to the first round of the World Championships, which was directly reached by the world’s 16 snooker tops.

England defend the world championship Ronnie O’Sullivan.