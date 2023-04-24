Snooker | The 20-year-old Si continued his big surprises at the World Championships – performed a special edge shot

Si Jiahui has already made it to the quarterfinals of the World Snooker Championships, i.e. to the top eight.

Snooker The biggest surprise of the World Cup so far has been the 20-year-old Chinese Si Jiahui. Ranked 80th in the world, Si already made it to the quarter-finals in the tournament played at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield by beating England on Monday by Robert Milkins batch 13–7.

Si, 20, waded through three rounds in the World Cup qualifiers to reach the opening round of the World Cup, where she beat the tournament’s fourth-placed Shaun Murphy’s. Milkins was ranked 13th.

It already had a chance to win the match at 12–5, but he failed in the decisive shot. The next set went to Milkins, but in the set that ensured the victory, Si made a break of more than a hundred points, 106 points, and did not give the Englishman a chance to continue the match.

In the early stages of the match, we also saw a rare shot from Si. The red ball he hit went up on the edge of the table and rolled at high speed almost the entire length of the table along the edge and almost fell into the corner bag.

“Very close to the finest strike in the history of the Crucible,” enthused Eurosport’s English-language commentator.

Reaching the quarter-finals at the World Championships is the best achievement of Si’s career so far. He has previously reached the quarterfinals in one ranking tournament. In the semifinals, the young Chinese will meet by Anthony McGill or by Jack Lisowks.