Snooker | Superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan hails stunning performance – ‘I’m really proud’

Ronnie O’Sullivan shined again.

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan47, won the Shanghai Masters for the fourth time in a row.

Englishman O’Sullivan’s number one position was secured this time with an 11–9 win over the 28-year-old Belgian Luca from Brecel.

The BBC reports, that the victory was O’Sullivan’s 18th consecutive match victory in the Shanghai tournament. The tournament was now played for the first time after the corona.

O’Sullivan has a total of five Shanghai Masters titles in 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

“I am really proud of my fifth victory at the Shanghai Masters. It also means a lot that I beat a player as talented as Luca is,” O’Sullivan rejoiced on the messaging service X.

World Championship O’Sullivan has won seven times, in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022.