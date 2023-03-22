Snooker | Superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan demands more money for snooker: “You don’t have to be Einstein”

O’Sullivan criticizes the leaders of the sport and sees snooker as being in trouble.

English Ronnie O’Sullivan is snooker’s biggest star, who has earned nearly 15 million euros in prize money during his career.

Despite this, O’Sullivan feels that more money should be distributed.

O’Sullivan sees the sport as being in trouble. Related to this are match-fixing suspicions and the amount of prize money on the main World Snooker Tour.

“Ten million pounds for a year 25 competition for a total of 128 players will not work. The amount should be at least tripled,” O’Sullivan said for the British media.

O’Sullivan wants a better job from the decision-makers of the sport, and he criticizes the managers mercilessly.

“When you look at the people managing the game, they aren’t exactly the sharpest pencils in the penalty area either. You don’t have to be Einstein here, but the sport is certainly at its weakest point in its history.”

“Snooker is like a pub sport these days,” says O’Sullivan, referring to the image the sport has created.

O’Sullivan withdrew from the ongoing WST Classic tournament before the start of play due to an elbow injury. He is aiming for the World Cup tournament starting on April 15, where the goal is no less than the eighth world championship.