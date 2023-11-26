Snooker | Suffering from a fever and dizziness, the snooker star hit a confusing curling shot

Ding Junhui played heavily medicated.

Chinese snooker star Ding Junhui won by Mark Allen heat 6–5 in the British championship tournament on Saturday in York. Ding, 36, was uncertain how to play, as he was still very unwell in the morning, suffering from fever and dizziness.

“In the morning I couldn’t even stand,” Ding said of the professional snooker tournaments on the wst.tv website.

“I went to the doctor to get more medicine, but it still hadn’t helped.”

According to Ding, he was feeling a little better before the match, so he didn’t give up the submission win.

“I tried to play.”

The effort was rewarded with a win, and Ding also performed a towering spin kick in the match. In it, he pockets the red ball in the middle bag, after which the white ball changes direction, hits the wall, goes around the middle bag, hits the wall again and then stops in a good place to hit the black ball.

Allen is the winner of last year’s British Championship tournament. In the final, he just beat Ding, who has won the UK Championship three times (2005, 2009 and 2019).

Allen also won the Champion of Champions a couple of weeks ago.

“I played much better than Ding. It was just one of those weird matches that happen every now and then,” Allen from Northern Ireland marveled after the match.

Allen had not been knocked out in the first round of the UK Championship since 2012.