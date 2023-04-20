Snooker | Snooker’s superstar couldn’t believe his ears when he heard Ronnie O’Sullivan’s beating

Mark Williams’ Pokka didn’t like it when he listened to Hossein Vafaei’s threat.

20.4. 20:59

Iranian player Hossein Vafaei comments snooker size About Ronnie O’Sullivan have caused confusion and amusement at the World Snooker Championships.

Vafaei, who will face O’Sullivan in the second round, went around after his opening victory in TV and other interviews, pouring out direct words about the seven-time world champion.

In a video published on Eurosport’s Twitter account, O’Sullivan’s long-time rival, the Welsh great Mark Williams listens to Vafaei’s threat on his phone.

In an interview with Eurosport, Vafaei announced that he intends to “shut O’Sullivan’s mouth”, which already makes Williams tickle what he heard.

Moments later, the Welshman breaks down when he hears Vafaei’s characterization of O’Sullivan.

“He is what he is, he’s a really nice guy when he sleeps,” Vafaei quipped.

“Why the hell did he go to piss her off? He [O’Sullivan] will probably win outright now in two episodes”, Williams wondered during his heckling break.

Vafaein the special communication strategy may be behind O’Sullivan’s appearance in the Eurosport studio after his opening match. When asked about Vafaei, the English hero brought up the Iranian’s outrageous statements from last year.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is chasing his eighth world title.

At the time, the Iranian said that O’Sullivan should end his career because he is not doing enough for the general welfare of snooker.

O’Sullivan recalled his colleague’s comments in a whispering tone.

“Has anything been heard from him this year? Maybe he’s learned to keep quiet. Don’t bother me,” O’Sullivan said.

Last year’s World Cup tournament culminated in O’Sullivan’s emotional victory celebration.

“I love when I’m starved, it gives me energy. I need one to get up to speed. I hope to be talked about in a way that gives me a reason to play well. But maybe the bullies have realized that it’s not a good tactic.”

O’Sullivan beat China in their opening match Pang Junxun reading from 10 to 7 with a slow performance. Vafaei, on the other hand, had a great shot, especially in the second period of the match when he won Ding Junhui reading 10–6.

The match between the controversial duo starts on Friday. The match, which will be played in three periods, will be decided on Sunday.

Read more: Protests in arenas will change the future of sports, predicts the former world champion to the BBC

Read more: Häirikkö jumped on the table at the World Snooker Championships – organized an orange surprise

Read more: A huge surprise at the World Snooker Championships: the two-time finalist was eliminated – “The biggest win of my career”

Read more: The snooker star made a rarer trick than the maximum score – twice

Read more: Ronnie O’Sullivan suspects he has contracted a nasty virus: “It takes all the energy”