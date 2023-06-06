Snooker | Snooker’s biggest match-fixing scandal brought two lifetime bans and eight other convictions

Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were banned for life.

Snooker biggest match-fixing scandal in history earns two Chinese players lifetime bans, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

A total of ten Chinese players were indicted. About them Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were banned for life.

The players were accused of manipulating their matches, approaching other players for cheating purposes, snooker betting and fixing the results of the games.

Liang and Li also have to pay compensation of 43,000 pounds, i.e. almost 50,000 euros.

“This has been a very complicated case. It has been heartbreaking to see some young talents breaking the WPBSA Code of Conduct under pressure from two senior players,” Chairman Jason Ferguson said according to the BBC.

Eight the rest of the player’s suspensions range from 20 months to five years and four months. They will all also have to pay compensation of £7,500.

“WPBSA takes a strong stand against those who try to manipulate sports. Today sends a clear message that match-fixing will not be tolerated in snooker,” Ferguson said.

Li Hang was also banned for life. Photo from 2019.

Winner of the Masters tournament in January 2021 Yan Bingtao was banned for five years. The sentence was reduced from the original seven and a half years because Yan pleaded guilty early.

UK Championship 2021 winner Zhao Xintong received a one-and-eight-month ban, reduced from the original two-and-a-half years due to the early confession.

For the longest time you have to wait for your gaming license Lu Ningwho was banned for five years and four months. Chen Zifan is suspended for five years.

Zhang Jiankang was banned for two years and 11 months. Zhao Jianbo is sidelined for two years and eight months, Bai Langning two years and four months and Chang Bingyu two years.

Each had their sentences reduced after they pleaded guilty.

All ten players have until June 20 to appeal the decision.