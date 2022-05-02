Monday, May 2, 2022
Snooker | Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan got into a quarrel with the judge – then set up a superior show and stuck to the World Cup title

May 2, 2022
O’Sullivan leads Judd Trump in the World Cup final with a winning 12–5.

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan is really close to his career in the seventh world championship, and finals Judd Trumpia has offered not only great bags but also a fire of emotion.

The most talked about incident in the final was seen on Sunday in the eighth installment. O’Sullivan led 5-2 in batches and was on his way to a supportive 6-2 lead. However, he failed to bag the yellow and sat down in his chair disappointed.

At this point, the referee of the match Olivier Marteel stepped over to O’Sullivan, and the duo had a heated discussion. Marteel accused O’Sullivan of making an obscene gesture, which O’Sullivan denied.

“Don’t start,” O’Sullivan said at the end of the word, pointing a finger at Marteel walking away.

O’Sullivan finally received an official warning about the situation.

Trump also showed his dissatisfaction with Marteel and wondered if he had to hold his interview just before the important beat.

However, Trump succeeded, winning the set and narrowing to 3-5. He shook Marteel’s hand, but O’Sullivan left after making a fist greeting with Trump.

That’s when Trump’s joys ended on Sunday, as O’Sullivan took the evening session 7-2 to the top and leads the World Cup final with a 12-5 win. The World Championship requires 18 freer or winning bouts, so O’Sullivan is really close to his seventh championship.

The match will end on Monday.

