Snooker | Snooker star Judd Trump hit such an incredible hit that he got excited to glow it himself

Number one on the world list rose to the finals from a predicament.

Snooker number one on the world list Judd Trump demonstrated considerable dexterity in the semi – finals of the German Masters on Saturday.

He rose from a hopeless 1-5 loss to victory Barry Hawkinsia against five consecutive consignments.

I rise in the seventh frame of the match, Trump also made a really soaring punch.

He had already settled a lot victory when he dipped into the green corner with a real punch. The dip that had just caught up in the rampart was really hard in itself, but what made Trump where the white cue ball was left was astonishing.

The strong top spiral caused the white to stop after a wall hit on the perfect line behind the brown, and Trump bagged it effortlessly as well.

“What do you think of this?” Trump asked in connection with a video he shared on Twitter.

Trump also made a soaring blow in the semi-finals of China Ding Junhuita against.

Final Jack Lisowski against is underway. Trump took the 3-1 lead before the first break. Nine installment wins are required to win.