Snooker | Snooker legend Stephen Hendry makes a return to the professional tour

Seven times world champion of snooker Stephen Hendry returns to professional tournaments after an eight-year hiatus, according to Reuters.

Hendry, 51, accepted an invitation to snooker world tour tournaments for at least the next two seasons.

Scotland Hendry quit as a professional after the 2012 World Championships. At that time, he lost in the quarterfinals Stephen Maguirelle sloping apart 2–13.

The World Snooker Tour confirmed on Monday that in addition to Hendry, Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and James Wattana.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in some tournaments over the next two season,” Hendry said.

Hendry has won 36 tournaments in his career. Only Ronnie O’Sullivan has won more: the Englishman took his 37th tournament win in August when he celebrated his sixth World Cup championship.

“I have no special expectations. This felt like a good moment to get back to the table, ”Hendry said.

The first tournament where Hendry would have a chance to make a return will be played on the 21st-27th. September. This is a European Masters tournament.