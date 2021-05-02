Snooker | Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby decide the world championship

Murphy stares at gold for the first time since 2005, with Selby aiming for his fourth World Cup gold in a two-day final.

Two an experienced world champion fights today and tomorrow for the world snooker championship in Sheffield, UK.

English Mark Selby is already aiming for his fourth World Cup victory after his compatriot Shaun Murphy is looking forward to his 2005 championship.

The championship is decided by the best of 35 system, so 18 winnings are needed to win and the £ 1 million prize pool.

Selby hopes that the final will not advance until the 35th round, as he has bad memories of last year’s World Cup, which moved from spring to July-August due to a coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, Selby lost the semifinals 16-17 to the Englishman as well To Ronnie O’Sullivan, and O’Sullivan finally won his sixth World Cup gold.

“That match has come to mind. I don’t want to move on to the solution batch, ”Selby said To the BBC after the semi-final win.

Selby secured his final spot late Saturday by defeating the Englishman Stuart Binghamin in the semifinals 17-15.

In the final set of the match, Selby secured his superiority with a good safety shot, after which Bingham were unable to hit the target ball despite several attempts.

Selby’s championships are from 2014, 2016 and 2017. He is fourth on the world rankings and was one of the tournament’s favorites.

In the World Cup tournament improving his game all the time, Murphy beat last year’s finalist, the Englishman, in the semi-finals Kyren Wilson 17-12 after winning all the rounds of the final session of the match late Saturday. Wilson led the match at its best 10-4.

On the way to the finals, Murphy also dropped number one on the world list, the Englishman Judd Trumpin. Prior to the World Cup, Murphy was not considered a final favorite.

“I’ve had to research my feelings and ask myself difficult questions as I try to solve my game problems,” Murphy said.

The first session of the final starts today at 3 pm Finnish time and the second at 9 pm. Monday has the same schedule, unless the match is settled in the third session.