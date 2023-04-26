Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan, who was unexpectedly eliminated in the World Championships, praised his winner: “A phenomenal talent”

O’Sullivan lost seven straight sets at the end of the match.

Snooker On Wednesday, the World Championships saw a sensation when one of the big names in the sport Ronnie O’Sullivan dropped out of the sequel.

O’Sullivan lost to the Belgian in the quarterfinals To Luca Brecel at the end of the match, seven sets in a row. O’Sullivan led the match 10–6 but lost 10–13.

“I couldn’t put it in, but you still have to pocket the balls and he played an incredible game. I didn’t play well enough for it to matter in terms of the game,” O’Sullivan commented on the match According to The Guardian.

Brecel says he played, as always. He said the victory did not surprise him.

“I love to win, but I don’t care if I lose. It’s a dangerous combination,” Brecel said.

Brecel continues in the tournament to the top four. O’Sullivan has won the world championship seven times in his career. He also won the championship last year.

The victorious Brecel, 28, was praised by O’Sullivan, 47, after the match.

“He’s probably the most talented player I’ve seen,” O’Sullivan said According to Sky Sports.

“I would love to see him win because that’s how snooker should be played. He is a phenomenal talent and player.”