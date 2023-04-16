Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Pang Junxu in the opening round of the World Championships.

Snooker superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan’s the first match of the World Cup at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield was not very glamorous.

O’Sullivan, 47, beat the 23-year-old Chinese Pang Junxun erin 10–7 and made it to the second round for the 27th time in his career, but his playing showed signs of illness and fatigue.

The first part of the match was played on Saturday afternoon and the second part ended late on Saturday evening.

“I’m relieved it’s over. I have some shit. In the end I was just desperately trying to survive. It was a horrible feeling. Now I’m just waiting to get back to bed. Fortunately, I now have a couple of days to rest,” O’Sullivan said in an interview with Eurosport.

Snooker professional tour to the wst.tv website O’Sullivan told more about how he was feeling.

“It feels like mononucleosis. It takes all the energy, but sometimes you just have to get over these things. Gotta fight. Tiger Woods won the tournament with one leg, Stephen Hendry won World Cup gold with a broken hand,” O’Sullivan stated.

Mononucleosis is a febrile disease caused by a virus. Health Library according to the virus is transmitted from one person to another through saliva, and that’s why its nickname is mumps.

O’Sullivan is now playing in the World Cup for the 31st time in a row. It’s a new record: Steve Davis played 30 times in his time.

O’Sullivan had a chance to reach another milestone: his 200th 100-point streak (break) as the first player at the Crucible, but O’Sullivan’s single-innings streak fell to 82 on Saturday.

O’Sullivan is the reigning world champion and is chasing a historic eighth title. Hendry, who did not qualify for the World Championships, also has seven championships.

Correction 16.4. 11.38 am: Corrected snooker player’s last name: Steve Davis, not Davies.