Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a humiliating crushing defeat

The snooker legend's game did not go through.

Snooker superstar, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan completely missed By Mark Selby to the legs in the quarter round of the Players Championship in England. Four-time world champion Selby won the match cleanly 6–0.

The Englishman O'Sullivan was completely rusty in the match. He was nowhere near a set win in the first five sets (frames). In the sixth, O'Sullivan made a 58-point break, but countryman Selby eventually won the set and the match.

O'Sullivan, as usual, gave a fist salute to Selby and the referee after the match and quickly left the place.

The 48-year-old O'Sullivan had missed the previous two professional tournaments. He said he was suffering from ramp fever caused by anxiety.

O'Sullivan has already won two major tournaments this year, the Masters and the British Championship. The third major tournament is the World Championships at the turn of April-May.

Selby, who recently played in exhibition matches in Finland, will face the winner in the semifinals on Saturday Zhang Andan and of John Higgins about the match, which will be played on Friday at 15:00 Finnish time. They will play in the second semi-final, already played on Friday evening Ali Carter and Mark Allen.