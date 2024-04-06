Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan pushes boundaries with his dressing – 'Mustard is the new black'

O'Sullivan cleared his way to one final match again.

English snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan aims for one title again, and the man has also taken a step in the direction of sharing fashion tips.

On Friday, O'Sullivan knocked out his compatriot in the semifinals of the Tour Championship tournament by Gary Wilson 10–7 and advanced to the final in Manchester.

The tournament features the 12 best players in the annual ranking. In the second semi-final, they will face Northern Ireland Mark Allen and Wales Mark Williams. World number one O'Sullivan has won the tournament twice.

Friday's semi-final was of a good standard, and O'Sullivan praised his opponent and the spectators after the match.

“Great game Gary Wilson! The crowd was great too! I had to do everything I could and I'm glad I succeeded and won. Looking forward to Sunday's final,” O'Sullivan wrote.

In addition to strong game performances, O'Sullivan has put the mantle of a fashion icon on his shoulders in Manchester.

Usually the players wear a black or white shirt with a black vest, but O'Sullivan has appeared in the tournament wearing a mustard colored shirt.

“Mustard is the new black,” O'Sullivan wrote in connection with the photo he posted on the messaging service X.