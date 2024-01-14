Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan poked fun at his juniors and himself – the audience burst into laughter

Ronnie O'Sullivan easily advanced to the final of The Masters on Saturday.

English snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan easily advanced to the final of The Masters value tournament on Saturday. The number one in the world ranking knocked down his compatriot who is ranked sixth in the semifinals Shaun Murphy's with set wins 6–2.

O'Sullivan led the match from the start and was consistently slightly better than Murphy, who made more easy mistakes.

Will meet in the final Ali Carter. If O'Sullivan wins the final, he will become the oldest and youngest winner of the tournament. The same achievement was recorded for the all-time number one player already in the second prestigious tournament in the UK Championship in December.

O'Sullivan, 47, took the opportunity with humor.

“I don't feel that old,” O'Sullivan began, causing the audience to burst into laughter.

“I know my age, but I feel young at heart and when I'm at the table.”

In the end, the seven-time world champion teased his juniors and a little bit himself. And the audience burst into laughter again.

“These young players look old. Their brains are quite slow. I think my own brain is pretty fast at the snooker table.”

“They need to get their game together, because I'm going blind, I have a weak arm and bad knees. And yet they cannot defeat me.”