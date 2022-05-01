Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan made a stunning hit in the World Cup finals, with the decisive ball going through three ramparts into the bag

O’Sullivan will face Judd Trump in the World Cup final.

Snooker The final of the World Cup is currently underway. After the first eight rounds, a six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan lead one world champion winner Judd Trumpia excellent 5–3 at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield.

Winning 18 rounds is needed for the World Championship, so the World Cup final is still in its infancy. The decisive games will be played on Monday night, but even today, Sunday, the game will continue at 9 pm Finnish time.

The fourth round of the final was staggeringly flat. The situation was exactly 66-66 when all the balls were bagged. When the black ball was played again, O’Sullivan made a cold cool decision: he hit the black in the middle bag through three ramparts.

At the end of the first session, O’Sullivan seemed to have a disputed referee Olivier Marteelin with. According to Eurosport, O’Sullivan was disturbed by a security guard in the auditorium moving in his field of vision.

Story updated 1.5.2022 at 20.17: Added status information. In the past, the situation was 5-1 in favor of O’Sullivan, now 5-3.