Thursday, February 16, 2023
Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan lost the set in a rare way: he missed the red ball three times

February 15, 2023
in World Europe
O’Sullivan twice tried to putt through two walls and finally smashed a full hit to the wrong ball.

Snooker superstar, seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered a peculiar set loss at the Welsh Open on Tuesday night.

O’Sullivan was leading 16–0 in the fifth set of the tournament’s second round match when he tried to hit the red ball through two barriers. The punch missed and the opponent lived Ross Muir got four points for this.

O’Sullivan had to try to hit from the same situation again. The end result was the same again: missed the red ball and four points for Muir.

The match referee then warned O’Sullivan: if he misses one more time, he will lose the set. “Why?”, O’Sullivan stammered as if he didn’t know the rules.

O’Sullivan apparently got a little nervous and decided to hit straight at the red ball, but he hit the white ball full and it hit the pink ball. As he should have hit the red, the umpire declared Muir the winner of the set. And smiled a little.

However, O’Sullivan did not lose the match. A surprise set win saw Muir level at 3-3, but O’Sullivan won the decisive seventh set.

