Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan issues ultimatum – ‘I will never play again’

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan feels that he is more respected in China than elsewhere.

Snooker seven times winner of the world championship Ronnie O’Sullivan lays down strict rules for the decision-makers of the sport.

O’Sullivan wants to play in more big-money showcase events in Asia, and if he isn’t allowed to do so, the man is threatening to end his career.

O’Sullivan and many other top British players are bound by contracts that commit them to play on the WST tour.

For example, the jackpots played in China are often at the same time as WST tournaments.

“If I can’t do what I have to do, which is to play a lot in China, I will never play again,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.

“So we’re kind of at a crossroads now. If this leads to me not being able to or not being allowed to do that (playing in China), I probably won’t be playing anymore,” O’Sullivan said.

“Then I’ll probably go play Chinese 8-ball, because I still want to play and hold the racket in my hand. os somewhere I am more respected, why would I go there?”