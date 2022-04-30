Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan is close to finals at the World Cup, the perfect hit crowning the afternoon

O’Sullivan leads John Higgins 15-9.

30.4. 16:49

Snooker six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is two more away from the World Cup final. O’Sullivan leads the semi-finals John Higgins after the 15-9 Saturday afternoon session. 17 final wins are required for the final seat.

The World Cup will be played as usual at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan played very convincingly and made a break with 82, 101, 121 and at the end of the afternoon after a great game with 134 points.

In the afternoon, there was also room for a pocketing blow from the pink ball, where the white ball bounced perfectly close to the red ball so that it dipped another red ball out of the way.

Higgins started nervous, as after failing in the long red bagging in the 22nd installment, he started hitting the floor with a punch. It was preceded by the easy red bagging of the previous batch, which eventually led to O’Sullivan’s winning batch.

O’Sullivan and Higgins will continue their semi-finals today, Saturday at 9 pm Finnish time.

In the second semi-final Judd Trump took the final place after winning 17-16 Mark Williamsin.